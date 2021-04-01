Speaker Ali Vallarta, Rural Utah Project development director, will lead a League of Women Voters Zoom discussion from 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 7.
The Rural Utah Project is setting out to change political outcomes and shift narratives across Utah’s red rock areas.
Through creative tactics and new technologies, their team of 11 is working to empower rural voters and dismantle barriers to voting.
Hear their inspirational story of working in partnership with the Navajo Nation to assign GPS based street addresses to ensure correct precinct assignment for voting and increase access to emergency services on the Navajo reservation.
In addition, working with the Navajo organizing team, the Rural Utah Project worked to increase turnout for both local and national elections with striking results.
Join our discussion with Vallarta to hear more about their creative strategies, to learn from their best practices, and to borrow ideas for voter access work in our own rural and Indigenous communities.
The Rural Utah Project is a young organization shaking up business as usual in rural areas, and increasing voter access and civic participation in long-overlooked corners of the west. In 2020, their Navajo Nation organizing team was featured as one of TIME Magazine’s People of the Year.
Vallarta will discuss:
• Mission of Rural Utah Project in empowering rural underrepresented communities and their theory of change
• Rural Addressing Program to create plus code addresses for rural homes
• Voter registration efforts and outcomes of the Rural Arizona Project ahead of the 2020 election
• Hyper-local organizing to affect county and municipal races and
• Current projects to address voter suppression in rural communities.
To register and obtain a link to the Zoom meeting visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
