This Heritage photo shows Buena Vista Main Street in 1938. Notice the street is dirt and there are small street lights on the north side of the street. There is a railroad crossing sign in the middle of the street for the Rio Grande Railroad.
The building with the name Edward Krueger was a hardware-merchandise store in 1890 owned by Edward Krueger a German immigrant. Krueger was a tinsmith and did the work on the Courthouse Cupola. He designed and made the deer weather vane on the top.
His wife Sophie was a founding member of the American Legion Auxiliary in 1935. She had many beautiful antiques in her house.
They lived in a two-story house now torn down on S. Railroad Street. In the 1940’s the Kreuger’s building was called Kreuger Hall. Many dances and entertainments were held here.
