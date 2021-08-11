Kasen Grey Cogan was born at at 8:22 a.m., July 28, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
Kasen’s parents are Derek and Brittany Cogan of Nathrop.
Kasen has one sister, Addaline Cogan, 2.
Grandparents are Bruce and Stacey Cogan of Buena Vista and Aaron and Kelia Tezak of Coaldale.
Great-grandparents are Arlene Cogan of Buena Vista, Bill and Dina Tezak of Canon City, Melodi Tezak of Coaldale and Terry and Evelyn Roth of Bayfield.
