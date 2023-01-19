Janel Blackburn, left, and Tori Culp are the dynamic duo that is Chaffee County Mentors Match of the Month for January. Matched since April 2022, Tori and Janel have been actively building their relationship through activities that include baking, cooking, playing with kittens and swimming. Here, they show off their artwork from a recent group activity.
Now is the best time to make an impact and for beginning your mentoring experience. For more information about the Chaffee County Mentors program, head over to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.