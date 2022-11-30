Eagle Scout William Carriere’s telescope is the latest addition to Buena Vista’s River Park. Built for his Eagle Scout service project, the scope focuses on the local mountain ranges.
“It was having a hands-on experience with my peers when we constructed the concrete foundation or when I was able to personally learn and weld the project together,” he said of his favorite moments working on the project. “It was how smoothly the project went and I have to give most of the credit to my family and friends around me”
Suzanne Miller, the Advancement Chair for Buena Vista’s local Troop 0067 and the Eagle Scout Coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Council, has worked with the troop for 27 years. Carriere’s mountain scope is in the top three Eagle Scout projects she’s supported.
“He used the whole troop for support,” she said. “They did the whole process themselves. They had some problems when it came back from the welder, and they spent a weekend correcting the shape to accommodate that piece…We always love when they have a challenge like that.”
Miller said Carriere got the idea from a similar project that had been done in another state. While it wasn’t an Eagle Scout project, they thought a similar mountain scope would be a good fit for Buena Vista.
“Initially, I needed any service project in order to obtain my Eagle Scout Rank, which at the time the deadline to complete the rank was only a few months away,” Carriere explained.
“My Scoutmaster, Kep Henitiz, actually had the idea originally, and due to the lack of time left to complete a project I agreed,” he said. “It was the reassurance of my scoutmaster and how intriguing he made the project sound that motivated me to do this project.”
In order to become an Eagle Scout, scouts must complete 21 required eagle badges and lead a project of their choosing. Requirements also need to be completed before their 18th birthday.
“We worked right up to the last few hours!” Miller said. “He and his family were stellar.”
Throughout the project, Carriere learned a lot about hard work and the importance of having a team behind you.
“Learning how to stay in contact with adults and doing the necessary footwork needed to move forward with my project was something that I personally struggled with,” he said. “It feels like I have finally gotten this huge load off of my shoulders which I thought would never have happened ever since joining Boy Scouts when I was 11.”
“(Carriere) was the complete exemplification of what an Eagle Scout should be,” Miller said of the scout.
Carriere hopes his project helps people see their surroundings in a new way.
“I want the people using my project to hopefully learn something new about the mountains that many see every day,” Carriere said, “and (I want it to) inspire them to look a little deeper into the little town of BV.”
For more information about local Boy Scout chapters, visit the Boy Scouts of America website at scouting.org, or call the Pathway to the Rockies council at 719-634-1584.
