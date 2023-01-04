Buena Vista High School will be dedicating the industrial arts building Jan. 12, celebrating the recent improvements funded by an emergency BEST grant and ESSR dollars to support improved ventilation due to the public health emergency.
The district was also able to use capital funds to make aesthetic improvements.
The building will be named in honor of Doug Bennetts, a long-time teacher in the district’s industrial arts program.
The building itself also points to the legacy of the program.
“The lead engineers, consultants and contractors on the project are all products of the Industrial Arts program,” said school superintendent Lisa Yates. “Abe Hachmann of Hachmann Design and John and Kevin Diesslin of DSI. Also, Doug’s son, Corbin, is now the woods teacher in the shops.”
The dedication celebration will be held at the building at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, followed by tours of the improved facility.
For more information, visit the district’s December monthly: https://www.smore.com/ca0q2
