An in-depth look at the world’s largest wildland philanthropy project located in Patagonia will be the subject of the Central Colorado Humanists Science Sunday on May 1.
The free-admission talk is open to the public and will be held in person at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida, with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The talk will start at 10 a.m.
Masks will be required at the door.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website shortly after May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.