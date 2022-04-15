The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a virtual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center board of directors Candidate forum at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 18.
The Zoom forum will feature candidates for the May 3 HRRMC directors election.
Contesting this year’s election for 3-year terms in four open director positions are William Alderton of Salida, Richard Carroll of Salida, Dean Edwards of Poncha Springs, Adam Martinez of Salida and Lydia Segal of Salida.
Edwards is seeking re-election after being appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2021. Susan Dunn of Buena Vista is running unopposed for a 1-year term.
Board members Debbie Farrell, Harry Payton, D.O. and Tom Eve will complete their second term in May 2022 and are term limited.
Voters may watch and listen in real time via Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81034562472?pwd=V2I3UUhRbmdwZGpNeHNsUlVmK09BUT09 or at a later time on the LWVCC website at lwvchaffeecounty.org within a few days of the initial airing.
Questions for the forum will have been submitted in advance from a variety of interested HRRMC district community sources and will be vetted for redundancy, relevance and personal attacks.
Voters who would like to submit questions may do so by sending them to shmhd81211@gmail.com by Friday, April 15.
The election will be held between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., May 3. The board of directors of the district has designated the county annex in Buena Vista at 112 Linderman Ave. and second floor conference rooms at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
