Kicking off the holiday season, permits are now available in the San Luis Valley and Royal Gorge field offices through Dec. 24, 2022, for tree cutting on Bureau of Land Management public lands.
The BLM recommends bringing a handsaw, eye protection, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when selecting and cutting a tree.
Tire chains, a shovel and emergency supplies are also valuable to have if needed. Permit holders should bring maps and ensure they are cutting a tree on BLM lands in an area open for tree cutting.
Permits for the San Luis Valley may be purchased for $10 per tree at the BLM field office in Monte Vista, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Permits can be purchased with cash, check or credit card and must be picked up in person.
To purchase a permit ahead online, go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/customer/permitselect/CO?areaid=65
Permits for sites managed by the Royal Gorge Field Office must be purchased online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov/customer/permitselect/CO?areaid=17
Maps and additional information about the BLM can be found at www.blm.gov
For more information about tree cutting on BLM lands, please call or visit the nearest BLM office:
• Monte Vista Field Office: 1313 E. Highway 160 in Monte Vista, or 719- 852-7074
• Royal Gorge Field Office: 3028 East Main Street in Canon City or 719-269-8500
