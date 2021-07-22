Holden Harrison was born at 5:55 p.m., July 8, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 18¾ inches long.
Holden’s parents are Cody and Ashton Harrison of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Randy and LaDonna Harrison of Saratoga, Wyo.; Robert and Sharon Taylor of Houston, Texas and Denice Taylor of Colorado Springs.
Great-grandparents are Ann Bristow of Colorado Springs, Helen Bandy of Limon; Dave and Pat Beck and John Frank all of Greenfield, Iowa.
