Magic occurred Nov. 13-14 when a cast of 27 and stage crew of two amazing 6th-8th graders brought to life the HCFAA production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” under the skillful direction of Kristina Tanner on the stage at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
These kids made that magic happen through hard work and love. Kristina, a BVHS graduate, raised the bar by challenging them with high stepping choreography, beautiful vocals and lively acting while making every moment of every rehearsal fun.
Surrounding their cooperative, artistic efforts was the hard work of parents, families, friends and HCFAA alums along with the support of our caring Buena Vista community.
We on the board of the High Country Fine Arts Association offer a huge shout out to all who made this show possible.
Parents chaperoned rehearsals, painted sets, designed and made costumes, collected and made props, ran sound and lights, applied makeup and styled hair, designed poster and programs, took pictures, moved sets in and out, managed house, fed the audience with a bake sale, congratulated the kids with a cast party and cleaned up.
Yes, it takes a team to produce these shows and our BV community always rises to the occasion.
We also want to recognize our sponsors whose donations help support our productions, the Congregational Church of Christ and Darren Patterson Christian Academy for our rehearsal/performance space.
The following businesses contributed donations:
Alpine Lumber, Buena Vista Dental Care, BVHS Trident Theatre Company, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Eddyline Restaurant at South Main, First Colorado Land Office-BV, High Country Bank, K’s Dairy Delight, Kodi Rafting, Legacy Bank, New Bees, Once Upon a Trapeze Bookstore, Our Town Medical, Push and Pull, Sorelle Delicatessen and The Chaffee County Times.
Buena Vista is truly a community who cares, in this case giving so our kids can have meaningful and exciting experiences producing musical theatre.
You have our appreciation from the bottom of hearts, Lindsey Mueller, Judy Hamontre, Bobbi Eisenhand, Charity Courson and Becky Courtright, the HCFAA board.
