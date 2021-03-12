Applications for the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s 2021 scholarship are being accepted.
This renewable, 4-year scholarship of $1,000 per year will go to a 2021 graduating high school senior who resides in the HRRMC hospital district (Chaffee and western Fremont counties).
Eligible applicants have been accepted to a college or university, will be attending in fall 2021 and plan to major in a healthcare field.
Guidelines and application forms are available through local high school counselors and on HRRMC.com under the HRRMC Foundation tab.
Completed application packets must be e-mailed or postmarked by April 1.
For questions about the application process, contact HRRMC Foundation Director, Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or 719-530-2218.
