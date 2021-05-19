Thursday at 5:30 p.m., students at Busy Bees pre-school will celebrate the opening of their Hand-Me-Down Hut, the result of a year-long expeditionary learning project focused on recycling and reusing.
The project, built by students at Darren Patterson Christian Academy’s preschool and their parents, offers a service to the community by providing a place where students can drop off clothing they are no longer using to be picked up and used by someone else.
“For the year, we’re learning about recycling,” said Busy Bees director Beth Bowen. “The front-room class took a journey towards learning about plastics and papers and all that stuff, and that journey ended up going towards reusing materials. The back-room’s class’s recycling journey took them towards compost and more of the gardening side of recycling.”
Bowen said the Hand-Me-Down Hut will be focused on “old kids’ books, clothing can go into it that you can pass on to another kid. Kids’ stuff … It’ll be like a lending library: you put your stuff in that you want to get rid of and you can take what you need out of it.”
