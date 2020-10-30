With COVID-19 still a threat in most of the world, kids looking forward to trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities are wondering what they can do to celebrate what is for some a favorite holiday.
A little more than 100 years ago, during the 1918 flu pandemic, this wasn’t a problem, because the custom of trick-or-treating in the United States didn’t get started until the 1920s, although the origin goes back to Medieval England when people would dress in black and later in costumes on All Soul’s Day, November 2, to honor the dead.
These people, called “soulers,” went house to house asking for “treats” of money from relatives of the deceased in return for saying prayers for the dead.
Originally the costumes were angels or devils or some other character associated with religion. Later, different costumes came into being.
My first exposure to trick-or-treat was in the late 1940s when some older neighborhood boys came by dressed in costume.
My grandmother was making “fried cakes” (donuts) which was a Halloween tradition when we heard the knock on the door.
I don’t recall the boys saying “trick-or-treat” but grandma and my mother pretended to be afraid of the scary costumes and then invited the kids in for fresh donuts.
Later we learned this event was called trick-or-treat and the next year my friends and I took it up.
The trick part came in with the Irish who believed leprechauns and “ghosties” were responsible for Halloween pranks.
When I was growing up the trick part involved someone occasionally soaping a window and in earlier times, kids might push over outhouses.
But all that is ancient history. What are kids in 2020 going to do if they can’t trick-or-treat?
The October 2020 issue of AARP Bulletin suggests reverse trick or treating – having kids in costume stand in their front yards while drivers parade by and toss candy to them.
Often on Halloween I couldn’t be home to pass out candy but placing a bowl of candy on the front porch worked just fine.
Contrary to what I was warned would happen, no one took the whole bowl. There was always candy left at the end of the evening. The kids were always respectful.
One of my family Halloween traditions has been the annual donut party where I make dozens of donuts and guests decorate with frosting, sprinkles, coconut, etc.
This year I offered the option of donut drive by.”Guests can pick up a box of donuts if they prefer to not mingle. The same can be done with cookies or other treats.
The following tips come from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
Any events that can be held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.
Always maintain the six feet of social distancing and wear masks.
Halloween masks are not the same as COVID-19 masks which should have three layers of fabric. And keep groups small, even outdoors, preferably less than 25 people.
Borrowing an idea from the Easter Egg hunt, families and close friends who have been in contact with each other can have a Halloween treat hunt in the back yard.
