Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride.
In lieu of a traditional gathering, GARNA will be hosting a virtual screening with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Held online from 9 a.m. MT on Thursday, April 8 to 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, the show invites you to participate in the spirit of Mountainfilm while watching from the safety and comfort of your home.
El Monociclo en Cuba, directed by Salida-based father-son duo, Nathan and Kian Ward, brings us along for the ride as Kian, just shy of 10 years old at the time of filming, sees the world with two eyes and one wheel while exploring Cuba on unicycle. “We love to travel, my dad is a filmmaker and I love to unicycle, so we decided to make a film together to combine our passions,” says Kian of his adventures while “‘worldschooling” for part of the year.
“Kian and the rest of our family have participated in GARNA programs for many years, and we love the work they do for public lands and environmental education for the kids,” says Nathan Ward, who is not only Kian’s dad, but is also an award-winning director and cinematographer for his company Grit and Thistle Films.
“I was really happy when GARNA decided to take over the local Mountainfilm on Tour program to show local people the incredible films and to raise money for great local work.”
To see the schedule and purchase tickets, please visit https://cutt.ly/rx5KMDU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.