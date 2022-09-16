The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association celebrated a year’s worth of accomplishments Sept. 1 at its annual gala fundraiser.
The event, catered by Michelle Gapp and Kalamatapit, was held on the sand beach next to the Arkansas River at River Runners, 24070 U.S 285.
David Lawrence and the Spoonful provided Americana and roots music for the event.
Following dinner, Dominique Naccarato, GARNA executive director, presented the group’s accomplishments during the past year with the help of several volunteers.
Naccarato reported there were 5,000 GARNA public education participants in 2021.
A total of 18,000 hours were spent by youth involved in GARNA field programs.
GARNA volunteers spent 1,688 hours educating youth about the natural world.
The value of the time GARNA volunteers put in for the year was $155,914.
The organization’s collaboration with Envision Recreation in Balance Recreation Adopters led to the identification of more than 2,800 sites with almost 4,000 gallons of trash in wilderness areas.
The gala was also a fundraiser for GARNA. Between tickets, a silent auction and an online matching grant challenge from Climax Molybdenum Co., $43,402 was raised for the organization and its programs.
