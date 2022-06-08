A bench to commemorate a Peace Corp mission in the Ukrainian town of Kreminna has been proposed for the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Main Street.
The friendship bench was the idea of Norma Cady, who was part of a Peace Corp mission from 2007-2009. Cady worked with locals in Kreminna on ecological education and methodology in the area.
“We used Sisters Cities model of civil society and helped in community development, started a summer ecology and English camp and helped create a tourist information center,” Cady said.
Cady helped with a similar bench that was erected in the city of Kreminna that stands in support and gratitude of Buena Vista. The bench was a surprise gift from the city of Kreminna for all the help given to the city.
Since the Russian invasion, she has tried to have a sister bench placed in Buena Vista.
Kreminna was one of the first cities to be hit during the Russian invasion and was taken under Russian occupation on April 18.
The city currently remains under occupation although several thousand people in the city have evacuated to a safer location.
The friendship bench is still in development. Cady is collecting donations to get the bench built as well as provide support for Ukrainians.
She has also contacted Buena Vista High School and attained the services of several students who will construct the bench during the 2022-23 school year.
For more information and how to make a donation, contact Cady at 719-207-6750.
