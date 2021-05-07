A free legal clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m., Wednesday May 12.
Contact the Salida library at 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet. Space is limited.
As a COVID work-around, instead of clinic patrons coming to your local public library (which may have limited access), your local library staff will schedule all appointments.
It is especially important to provide a reliable phone number, so the volunteer attorney can call the clinic patron’s telephone directly, during scheduled clinic hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.