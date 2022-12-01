Faith Lutheran Church held the Gingerbread House Bazaar, chili and cornbread luncheon Nov. 12. The event was to raise funds for local, state and international Christian mission ministries.
This was a very successful event thanks to the generous people of Buena Vista and nearby communities who purchased cookies, candies, crafts and dined with us. The support for these ministries is a blessing and greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.