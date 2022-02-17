McManus-Roberts

Michelle McManus and William Roberts, both of Salida, have announced their engagement to be wed.
McManus, a 2021 graduate of Kadena High School, is rental manager at Monarch Mountain and works seasonally at The Adventure Company in Johnson Village. She is the daughter of Malcolm Sellman and Nariko McManus of Yomitan Village, Okinawa, Japan.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of University of North Texas.
Roberts is a realtor with Full Circle Real Estate Group in Buena Vista. He is the son of Kevin and Debbie Roberts of Granbury, Texas.
A wedding date of Aug. 1, 2023, has been set with a location to be determined.
