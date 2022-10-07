Grant funding of $127,500 will support the work of nonprofits in the Central Peaks region. El Pomar Trustees approved $127,500 allocated to 18 nonprofit organizations and government entities in the Central Peaks region at the Foundation’s August Trustees meeting. Through the Foundation’s grant making process, the following local organizations were awarded grants:
Achieve, Inc. (Buena Vista) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional council
Ark Valley Helping Hands (Salida) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional council
Boys and Girls Club of South Park, Inc. (Fairplay) — $20,000 in general operating support; regional council
Chaffee County Department of Health and Human Services (Salida) — $10,000 for Family & Youth Initiatives program; regional council
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Inc. (Salida) — $10,000 in general operating support; regional council
elevateHER (Buena Vista) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional council
Park County Cares (Pine) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
Park County Historical Society (Bailey) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
PeaceWorks, Inc. (Bailey) — $10,000 in general operating support; regional council
PeaceWorks, Inc. (Bailey) — $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding.
Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting merit grants in each region recommended by Trustees and regional council members. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the Foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.
The Central Peaks Regional Council recommends grants in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, please visit our website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.