Six kids at the Boys & Girls Club who lacked a space to do their homework took home desks crafted by a longtime volunteer with the Club.
Ed Eberle built six desks for students at the Boys & Girls Club, where he and his wife Vicki have been volunteering for about a decade.
“It’s that classic donor-supporter, community member wanting to help kids in a pandemic year, any year,” said B&GCC director Brian Beaulieu. “I’m so pleased with his commitment to helping our kids learn by helping them build their own desk.”
“Both Vicki and I were teachers. I was a teacher for about 40 years, so working with kids has just been something we like to do more than just about anything else,” Eberle said.
The Eberles were best known for organizing the Paws for Reading program, “where we would take our dogs in and organize other folks taking their dogs in and having the kids read to the dogs.”
Itching to get back to helping the clubs, Eberle saw a video on YouTube of a man who built desks in his driveway.
“He did a really good job with some minimal tools and I just thought that we haven’t done anything with Boys & Girls Club for several years,” Eberle said.
Eberle took up the trade of working with wood from his father. The two would build boats together when Eberle was growing up in the 50s. Nowadays, Eberle likes to make stringed instruments like guitars and ukeleles, which can be found at Sundance & Friends in Buena Vista’s South Main.
“I make all the woodwork there, the guitars and ukeleles and all the other woodwork. I enjoy working with wood, I always have,” Eberle said. “The desks were just an easy thing to do. Two sheets of plywood and six desks. They just came out really well.”
On Thursday, Eberle helped the students who would be receiving the desks apply a coat of stain to them.
“After I finished the desks, Brian, the head of Boys & Girls Club, came and picked them up and took them to Avery-Parsons and they just stored them in the shed down there until they had a place where they could spread out a tarp inside with the door open,” Eberle said.
“We just put one coat of stain on them, but that taught the kids how to do it. Then they each took stain home with them and hopefully would know how to put another coat on when they got home for vacation,” he said. “I think they gave them a can of polyurethane, too, so if they’re really industrious they can put a couple coats of stain and a coat of poly on it and have a really cool work surface.”
Eberle said that having the kids stain the desks themselves to give them a sense of ownership in the desks.
“It would have been easier, of course, to finish it also, but it was really fun watching the four kids with various skill levels holding the rag and dipping it into a can of stain and dripping it all over creation and getting some of it on their desk. But I’m sure they were real proud of it and told their folks they stained it. So, they do, they have an investment in it. One of the girls was talking about how she was going to decorate hers, the stickers she was going to put on it.”
Eberle said about Chaffee County’s Boys & Girls Clubs, “There are so many great volunteers. You go in there just about any day, there are folks just trying t hard to really encourage the kids and give them something positive to do in their afternoons.”
