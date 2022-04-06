Last week, legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) that will ensure that agricultural issues are included in the Water Resources Review Committee passed its final vote and is now law, Donovan’s office announced in a press release.
“Agriculture and water have always been tightly aligned issues,” said Sen. Donovan. “As fewer and fewer lawmakers come from agricultural backgrounds, it is critical that we give the industry the opportunity it deserves to be understood and examined. This bill will make sure that rural Colorado has a seat at the table.”
The bill will update the Water Resources Review Committee to expand its scope to include agriculture issues. With mounting pressures like declining workforce and suburban development, expanding the committee scope to include agriculture issues will allow elected officials to examine the impacts of legislation in detail and hear from ranchers and farmers outside the fast pace of the legislative session.
The bipartisan bill is also sponsored by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Sterling), Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) and Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.