The Buena Vista Heritage Museum took in substantial donations from the Lettucehead Food Company and the Arkansas Valley Car Club in 2020.
Lettucehead, the specialty grocery whose own name and logo hearkens back to the Buena Vista area’s history of growing Buena-kist lettuce, donated $2,000 to Buena Vista Heritage, according to a news release from the organization.
The Lettucehead emblem is from the Buena Vista Heritage collection, it stated.
“Tom Liverman, the owner, has been a supporter of Buena Vista Heritage for many years,” the release said.
A $1,503 donation from the Arkansas Valley Car Club to BV Heritage’s courthouse museum will be used to “create new exhibits highlighting transportation in the Arkansas Valley explicitly dealing with automobiles.’
