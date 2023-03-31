One of the key steps that building owners can do to generate clean, sustainable, increasingly cost-effective electricity is to install solar PV – Photovoltaics – that convert sunlight energy to electricity.
Ark Valley Energy Future is sponsoring its first “tech-talk” and has invited Ken Regelson, Tim Klco and Rich Shoemaker to help demystify home and business solar options.
The presentation will take place via Google Meets at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 5. To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line. Registration is required but the online event is free.
Topics will include: Basic solar installs, net metering, behind the meter battery storage, integrating electric vehicle (EV) charging with PV and the grid (Vehicle to Grid: V2G), installation costs and payback, and finally personal experience installing solar and battery storage in the Upper Arkansas Valley. There will be plenty of time for your questions.
Regelson is the founder of EnergyShouldBe.org. He speaks on energy in clear and engaging ways to audiences of all experience levels, from energy nerds to regular folks. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering along with 23 years of experience in modeling, analysis and practice of a high renewables grid. For 5 years, Regelson was a policy analyst at the state capitol and Public Utilities Commission representing Colorado’s solar installers.
Klco is president of Peak Solar Designs serving Chaffee and surrounding counties since 2004.
He is certified by the National Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® and a member of the Colorado Solar Energy Industries Association. Peak Solar Designs specializes in grid interactive and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and has installed nearly 6 megawatts of residential PV systems in Chaffee County.
Rich Shoemaker is one of the volunteer directors for the nonprofit Ark Valley Energy Future. He is a CSU alumnus and retired civil engineer who never excelled in electrical engineering. He and his wife began their solar journey in early 2021.
The presentation will be recorded and available at AVEF’s website: https://arkvalleyenergyfuture.org
