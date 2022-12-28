Since opening its shower ministry in February 2022, Buena Vista’s Congregation United Church of Christ is preparing to consider what the future of the weekly free shower availability may be.
The ministry started when a church member, who volunteers at the Ark Valley Christian Mission, shared that the church had two showers that were going unused.
“One of our members was aware that we do have two showers they were put in when their education wing was built,” said Ellen Kely, outreach chairperson for CUCC. The showers were likely originally put in so visiting church groups could camp out at the church if needed. “Those showers were not being used because we hadn’t had any visitors in a while…She had a conversation with one of the clients there that he would like to take a shower, but it was too expensive at a place where they offer showers for pay.”
From there, they began opening their doors each Friday for folks to bathe at no cost. Though it started slowly in February, they had almost 20 people in both July and August.
“We did not know what to expect when we signed up,” Kely said. The shower ministry falls under Kely’s Outreach Committee umbrella. Now, as they near the end of their first year, Kely says they may be reevaluating how to use volunteer time as best they can.
“In January or February, we’re going to evaluate and see and decide as a team with input from other people who help,” she says. “We utilize two people every Friday, during the showering time from noon until 2. People are asked to come in at 11:30 a.m. and usually get everything put away and wound up around 3 p.m., so that’s 3 hours a week for two people. So are we utilizing the volunteer time of our church members the very best we can?
“I don’t know what we’re going to decide. We would hate these people to lose their source. But you just kind of have to make those decisions.”
ChaffeeResources.com only lists one other resource for no-cost showers, Mondays and Thursdays at the Salida United Methodist Church. Both CUCC and SUMC offer toiletries and linens, including towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo/conditioner, razors and shaving cream.
“I know that we have been disappointed that not more people have come, as we kind of expected that there would be a greater use,” she said. “Whether it tells us there is not as great of a need as we might have perceived or if people just aren’t coming, we don’t know the answer to that right now… Some of our clients do go to the Arkansas Valley Mission for lunch three days a week.”
Still, Kely and CUCC want to keep being available for those who need their resources.
“These are great people,” she said. “They’re in need, but they’re usually wonderful people and life circumstances have just put them in such a position that they need help. So if we can be available, we will be.”
For more details about the CUCC Shower Ministry, call 719-395-2544 or email office.bvcucc@gmail.com
