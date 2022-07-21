Travelers may experience delays along CR 350 (Crossman Avenue) outside of Buena Vista over the coming weeks while County Road & Bridge works on widening the road, Chaffee County announced in a press release Tuesday.
Both sides of the road will be widened, beginning from Waters Avenue on the east to the dead-end intersection with CR 361 on the west. Construction is planned to continue through the end of August. That, however, is a guess.
“I hope to complete this project by the end of August,” Road and Bridge supervisor Mark Stacy said. “However, this could take into September or October. At this time, it is too soon to tell.”
Travelers are asked to take alternative routes when able. Motorists on CR350 should use reduced speeds and are asked to be respectful of road and bridge activities when in the construction zone, currently in the vicinity of the Meadows.
Work began the last week of June with trimming trees and removing trees from the work area. This process took several weeks, said Anne Dwyer with Chaffee County Road and Bridge.
Crews are now in the phase of scraping the edges of the Right of Way and building up the sides of the ROW to meet the grade of the road,” she said. “We expect this will take several weeks barring any unforeseen delays. We hope to be laying the new asphalt by the last week of August, again barring any unforeseen delays.”
The goal is add 5 feet shoulder to each side of the road.
“This will add safety to the road and give pedestrians and bicycles more room on the shoulder,” Stacy said. “This road has very little usable shoulder area to work with, especially between the bridges. We hope to accomplish a 12-foot driving lane and a 5-foot shoulder.”
It’s taken some work to get to that point, with removing trees and adding rip rap to the creek bank where high water
