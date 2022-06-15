Chaffee County commissioners approved on first reading June 7an ordinance that aims to better coordinate fire restrictions on previously unaddressed land.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the proposed ordinance cleans up some language to include state lands with campgrounds in the Trout Creek area.
In addition to the new language, the ordinance spells out rules and regulations for no-burn days, Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions, as well as penalties for noncompliance, and now includes the Trout Creek campgrounds for enforcement by Chaffee County.
County fire ordinances for open fires and open burning in unincorporated Chaffee County are enforced by the county sheriff, through his deputies, including the deputy fire warden, or by the administering agencies of the state and federal lands located in the county.
They have authority to order any person to immediately cease any violation of the ordinance.
Those who violate the open burn or open fire ordinance face a fine of not more than $1,000 for each separate violation, plus a surcharge of $10 unless the violator wishes to confess guilt and pay a fine in the amount of $300 during Stage I restrictions, or $700 during Stage II restrictions, plus the $10 surcharge.
Costs of suppression of any fire for which a violator is convicted will be assessed to the violator as reasonable restitution.
In addition, any person who leaves a campfire unattended commits a petty offense.
Leaving a campfire unattended where the campfire is located in a forested or grassland area is a Class 2 misdemeanor.
The proposed ordinance will advance to a public hearing at 9:15 a.m. June 21 at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The text of the proposed ordinance, 2022-20, was published on page 19 in the June 10 Mountain Mail.
In other business, commissioners appointed Janet Sellers as arbitrator for appeals of decisions of the county Board of Equalization and appointed Bill Alderton, Linda Post and Irena Wilder as referees for Board of Equalization hearings.
Ashley Kappel was appointed to the Chaffee Housing Authority board of directors.
Convening as the Chaffee County Board of Health, commissioners approved a plan for an on-site water treatment plant for the Merrifield Cabins at 19320 CR 306, Buena Vista.
Other items approved by the commissioners include:
• A request for a plat amendment wording change to reflect a usage change from residential planned unit development to a campground for Bear Trail subdivision, 31196 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista.
• An amendment to the security for the subdivision improvements agreement for the Cooper minor subdivision, including acceptance of an irrevocable letter of credit to replace the lot sales restriction for electrical installation, road construction and drainage improvement and release of the lot sales restriction based on an escrow payment.
• Fee waivers for Habitat for Humanity building permits in Poncha Springs and in Nathrop. The Poncha Springs project will be built in partnership with the Salida School District and will be sold to a district employee.
• A resolution imposing a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of certain land use applications pending a study of water adequacy and in connection with the update and implementation of the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
Under the consent agenda commissioners approved liquor license renewals for Ivy League Corp., doing business as Collegiate Peaks Golf Course and Amber Waves Adventures, LLC; a Statewide Internet Portal Authority contract for Google Workspace and Email Migration Services; and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs County Veterans Services officer’s report for May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.