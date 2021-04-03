A 5:30 p.m. start time for the Chaffee County League of Women Voters April 12 meeting will allow more working county residents to participate in a Zoom Happy Hour with the three County Commissioners.
Commissioners Keith Baker (District 1), Greg Felt (District 2) and Rusty Granzella (District 3) will first present updates regarding their specific areas of responsibility followed by questions submitted in advance and through the Zoom chat function.
Each commissioner has specific areas of responsibility and their reports will touch on numerous issues of importance to county residents. Topics could include workforce development, transportation planning and public lands (Commissioner Baker); COVID-19 response, forest use and health and next steps for the county government (Commissioner Felt); and economic development, fair and fairgrounds and the airports (Commissioner Granzella).
The commissioners encourage discussion on these and other topics. However, Felt advises “Topics that cannot be discussed are fact-specific cases in which commissioners will be asked to render a quasi-judicial decision. These are situations where we have to protect due process for all participants, e.g. land use applications like subdivisions, special event applications, liquor or marijuana licenses, etc. And we can’t speculate about law enforcement investigations, nor can we comment on ongoing litigation.”
The program is open to the public. To obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and submit questions in advance for the commissioners, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
