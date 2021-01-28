The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and recently recognized Eddyline Restaurant and Brewery.
Brian England, CEO and owner of the brewery, talked about COVID-19’s impact on his business and some of the adjustments they’ve made.
“We’ve been working on developing our company culture and values for a long time,” England said. “As a result, we’ve always been forward-looking, innovative, a leader in the community, doing what we can to set ourselves apart. So, while this was forced upon us, we were able to adapt very quickly because of these values. Our main goal was and continues to be: providing great customer service and great quality food at a value.
“To this end, our biggest innovations were integrating an online ordering system, changing our menu to include take-and-bake specials and foods that would travel well, and adding take out drinks that included not only beer, but also wine and bottles from Deerhammer Distillery.
“We added in a bodega so people could get products that were tough to find at the grocery store, and got creative to provide fun take-home projects like Mother’s Day Brunch Kits. Everything we did was aimed at working with what customers could do at home and adding value to their lives.”
The community, he said, is why they decided to go above and beyond with their efforts.
“One of the reasons we moved to Buena Vista is because of the community here,” England said. “Looking at how the pandemic has ripped across globe and talking to other people, we are so fortunate to live where we live. The people here are what makes this place so special and we wanted to take extra measures to keep our customers and employees safe.
“To do this we had to make some sacrifices – like closing the taproom – but we feel businesses should always put their best foot forward and as a leader in the community, we felt driven to set a high standard.”
He also said he saw examples of the idea that “Chaffee’s Got Heart” in the community.
“We saw our community step up right away in so many ways,” England said. “The community here is selfless and they’ve proven again and again that no matter what happens, we are going to do what is pragmatic, and what is right for the greater good even if it’s inconvenient for one.
“We are going to protect each other and rally around each other to get through this together.”
How fortunate they are to live in the community, he said, was one of his biggest takeaways from 2020. Another takeaway, he said, is the need to stay diligent.
“We are fortunate to live where we live; 2020 has confirmed that beyond a doubt for me and my family,” England said. “BV is an amazing place to be. The community is amazing.
“Not only can we survive, but we can thrive through the most difficult times and that speaks volumes to the people that live here.
“Another big takeaway is that even though it may seem difficult, we need to stay diligent now more than ever.
“We need to wear masks, keep our distance and be patient. In Chaffee, it’s easy to feel safe, but we need to keep up safety measures for a while longer so that hopefully later in 2021, we can return to a level of normalcy.”
Eddyline is located at 926 S. Main Street in Buena Vista.
