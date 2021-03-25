Colorado Land Link, a cornerstone program of Guidestone Colorado called the launch of the virtual Lunch & Learn Series in 2020 a great success in a press release.
The series brought new and experienced farmers and ranchers together for learning experiences about land access, land transfer, holistic management, and land succession planning.
With the support of the Chaffee Common Ground grant, the Land Link Lunch & Learn Series has reached more than 85 people in Chaffee County, across Colorado, and in other parts of the U.S.
The program highlights Guidestone’s work, the agricultural needs and challenges facing farmers and ranchers, and the resources available in our community (and beyond!) to help support a vibrant agricultural future and sustain working lands in our community.
Lunch & Learn sessions take place from noon-1 p.m., the last Thursday of each month via Zoom.
To register for an upcoming Lunch & Learn session, please visit our website www.GuidestoneColorado.org, call 719-239-0955 or email amanda@guidestonecolorado.org.
