Colorado Farm To Table, farmers and volunteers are harvesting a healthy crop of corn this summer. The Salida-based non-profit organization will donate their locally-grown corn at no cost to individuals who are struggling with hunger in Chaffee County and across Colorado. CFTT is in need of more volunteers to help with the harvest.
In addition to corn, CFTT will harvest a variety of vegetables, including cabbage, broccoli, kale, acorn squash, summer squash, and zucchini. The produce will be distributed to soup kitchens, churches, food banks, pantries, and other aid-focused organizations. Those partners re-distribute to at-risk families and individuals in eight Colorado counties including Chaffee County.
Email info@coloradofarmtotable.org to sign up.
To learn more about the organization, visitcoloradofarmtotable.org.
