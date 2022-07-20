Local artist Anyta Vinogradov Cosel taught an adult /teen art class on July 16, through the Buena Vista Public Library.
Cosel is an abstract expressionist artist whose recent art work depicts the female form using simple line work and colors. When she is not painting she enjoys creating pieces using the method of collage.
“Collage gives me flexibility, there’s a lot you can do with it,” Cosel said. “It’s kinda therapeutic and meditative.”
Collage is the simple art of taking paper-like materials and glueing them together and on top of each other to create abstract images.
“A collage frees you up, it just lets you play,” Cosel said.
As participants entered the class room Saturday morning, they were each given a blank piece of canvas, a cup of matte medium, a roller, a sponge brush, a paint pallet and a paint brush.
Cosel began the class by introducing herself and her style of art as well as showing off an example of what the class would be doing that morning.
“With all the bad things in the news and the troubles in our lives, I wanted to hold this class to give everyone a chance to forget about everything and relax,” Cosel said to the class.
Participants chose from several pieces of material to use in their collage including art paper, tissue paper, fabric and old books donated by the library.
While the class worked on the art, Cosel helped those with questions while also letting participants make whatever they wished.
The class ran for an hour before everyone cleaned up their stations and headed home.
“Our library does nothing like this,” Salida resident Ruth Runge-Burns said.
“It was really fun,” Roberta Rodriguez said. “I honestly didn’t know or want to stop.”
Cosel said that the next thing she plans on working on is self-publishing a book of her art.
