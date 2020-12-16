The family of Joe Cogan would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the Chaffee County community.
We cannot thank everyone enough for their prayers, hugs, kind words, cards, emails, posts, visits, food, and flowers provide during this difficult time.
We would also like to express our appreciation for the monetary donations which were sent to the Buena Vista Pregnancy center in honor of Joe.
We are blessed to live in such and amazing community.
