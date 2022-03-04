Recently I have noticed an uptick in complaints about dogs in our town. I have been made aware of some misunderstandings and confusion on the town of Buena Vista’s code regarding dogs through all of this.
First, all dogs out on public property, including parks, sidewalks, streets and trails owned by the town of Buena Vista, must be on a leash no greater than 20 feet in length. This means you must have a rope or webbing or some control that you physically hold attached to your dog.
You must also be in control of that leash when the dog is out on town‘s property. The only exception is out in the rodeo grounds east of the rodeo event space. This is the only area in town where your dog does not have to be on a leash. This is for your dog’s safety more than anything. An electronic collar does not count as a leash.
Failure to keep your dog on a leash on town property can result in either a fine or a summons to municipal court. If you have any questions about properties, don’t hesitate to contact me.
Secondly, you are responsible for keeping up with your dog’s waste when your dog is out in public. If your dog needs to go, it is your responsibility to ensure that the waste is picked up. This is not only unsightly to our town; it also can become a health concern.
Please help us when it comes to dogs; they are valuable members of our families, but we need to protect them and ourselves.
As always, if you have any questions, please reach out to me at:
Cell 719-966-9594
Office 719-581-1024
