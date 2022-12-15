CLEARVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista

Candlelight Services Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m. and Dec. 24, 5 and 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10:30 a.m.

CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista

Christmas Meditation Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m.

Candlelight Service Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Worship & Carol Sing 10 a.m.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

Candlelight Services 6 p.m., 205 S. San Juan Ave., Buena Vista, and 6 p.m., 7410 CR 140, Salida.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 15440 CR 306, Buena Vista

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

HIGH COUNTRY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE 30275 N. U.S. Hwy 24, Buena Vista

Candlelight Service Dec. 24, 5 p.m.

Christmas Morning Communion Service, 10:45 a.m.

MOUNTAIN HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH, 28390 CR 317, Buena Vista

Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.

ST. ROSE OF LIMA, 118 S. Gunnison Ave, Buena Vista

Living Nativity, 3 p.m., Parish Hall (presented by our Faith Formation students)

Anticipatory Mass of

Christmas, 4 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m.

Solemnity of Mary, The Holy Mother of God, Jan. 1, 9:30 am

VALLEY FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 608 S. San Juan, Buena Vista

Christmas Eve Services, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

