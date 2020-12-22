This year’s Christmas Opening was limited in scope compared to years’ past because of you-know-what, but the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce was still able to spread holiday cheer.
The Chocolate Walk, which usually takes place over a single weekend, was extended to a week to reduce crowds. About 110 people took part in the walk, about a third compared to years’ past.
Social distancing rules also nixed the possibility of sitting on Santa’s lap, but 49 families were still able to take photos with Santa and speak with him from a safe distance as he wore a face shield.
Father Christmas has an immunity to the novel coronavirus, National Center for Allergy and Infectious Disease director Anthony Fauci has gone on record as saying, so Santa must’ve just been setting a good example to BV youths.
“In the past we probably had double that, but we were able to give kiddos more one-on-one time, as they sat across the way on a bench and could talk to Santa for a few minutes at a time. We do look forward to hopefully going back to our traditional Christmas Opening in 2021,” said Chamber executive director Melissa Traynham.
Christmas Opening Chocolate Walk winners included:
Grand prize – A $100 gift card to a local business, sponsored by Mary Kale: Shannon Treveilyan;
Second place – $50 gift card to Sorelle Delicatessen: Landon Green;
Third place – $20 gift card to Biggie’s Subs: Jessica Crites.
