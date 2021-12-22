Christmas in the Rockies is a beautiful sight to behold,
Fresh snow is on the mountains and in the valley below.
The Christmas lights on the houses and on the trees,
Shine ever so brightly from the fresh fallen snow with ease.
The valley is illuminated as far as the eye can see,
It gives a magical essence as you gaze in wonder that’s free.
The Christmas scene at the park is a wonderful, yearly reminder,
As you observe and stare at the Christ child figure in wonder.
The wonder that God sent His only son as a tiny baby to us,
That He would live on earth, die, and be resurrected is a plus.
So, as you celebrate this Christmas season with those you love,
Be sure to celebrate Jesus’s birthday, a gift from our God above.
Linda Andersen
December, 2021
