It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas Monday as U.S. Highway 24 transformed into Christmas Card Lane with snow capping the Buffalo Peaks.
Fifty-five signs line the highway this year, said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Traynham.
“Normally we use the Prison Labor Program to help us put up the signs, but due to their lockdown, we very generously had the Chaffee County Fire Protection District and BV Fire Department step up and help out,” Traynham said. The team was also assisted by two community volunteers and two volunteer members of the chamber.
Traynham said that the chamber is still looking for an electrician to help light the cards at night.
“It was great to see how much people care about Christmas Card Lane - we had several people stop as they were driving by to thank us for keeping up the tradition going,” she said.
