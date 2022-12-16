Choose Life Toymakers has been busy making small wooden toys with wheels and distributing them for Christmas. We have a Beautification tree in front of Simple Eatery on Main and people have taken over 40 toys so far. We gave 400 toys to locals to add to their shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, working with Clearview Community Church. We donated 100 toys the last two years to Xi Mu Sorority for Santa to hand out at the Rocky Mountain Christmas Fair and 50 to BVHS student council for their Toys 4 Tikes outreach.
In a little over 2 years we have made 6,800 toys and distributed 6,400. Our toys are free to any child who wants a smile. Donations to support this mission can be made to the Choose Life Toymakers account at Collegiate Peaks Bank, or by mailing a check made out to Choose Life Toymakers to Mary Lee Bensman, PO Box 456, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
