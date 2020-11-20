The annual holiday poinsettia sale by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is underway and orders are now being accepted.
Plan to purchase a plant or two for holiday decorations or to give as a holiday gift to a loved one, neighbor or shut in.
This year’s sale is offering large 8” red or white poinsettias at $31 each and small 6.5” red, white or glitter poinsettias at $16 each. Purchases of $35 or more will receive a free holiday face mask.
In lieu of plant purchases the League is also accepting tax-deductible donations.
The deadline for ordering is Monday, Nov. 23. For more information and to order, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
