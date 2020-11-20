A Chaffee County giving circle voted last month to award a $10,500 gift to Chaffee County Hospitality to help the non-profit provide emergency shelter during the cold winter months.
Chaffee County Women Who Care heard three 5-minute presentations at their Oct. 13 meeting, selecting CCH as the recipient of the giving circle’s fourth quarter award for 2020.
The shelter for men is at The Lighthouse, 346 G Street, and for women at First Christian Church, 302 Fourth Street, both in Salida. Entire families who need shelter are housed in a local motel. The shelters have paid supervision during the 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. hours of operation. The total budget for the 2020-2021 season is $76,000 which is used to pay the night staff and to purchase cold weather supplies and sleeping bags, tents, etc.
CCH also raises funds through a Gofundme page.
“I am not sure how to thank the Women Who Care for choosing Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. for their October charity, but we are exceedingly grateful,” said Tom Abbott, president of CCH. “Your gift will go a long way toward helping us provide shelter for our homeless neighbors through the winter months.”
Chaffee County Women Who Care began meeting in October of 2018. At each quarterly meeting the group hears presentations on three charitable causes, and the members vote on the recipient. In its first two years, the group has raised $70,000.
The non-profit’s Go Fund Me page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chaffee-county-hospitality-inc/donations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.