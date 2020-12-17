Enrollment for Chaffee County 4-H is now open and an informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Interested parties should contact Morgan Young, Chaffee County Colorado State University Extension agent at 719-539-6447.
The theme for the 4-H program this year is Opportunity4All.
Chaffee County currently has more than 100 youth members working on a variety of projects, from animals to agriculture and computer science to robotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.