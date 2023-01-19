The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee will open a grant cycle on Jan. 12, 2023.
Community organizations and others interested in applying for funds are encouraged to attend a virtual Informational Session from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 to learn about eligibility requirements and grant criteria. Contact Common Ground Administrator Ben Doon at ccg.cac@gmail.com to obtain virtual access and materials for the Zoom session.
Approximately $900,000 will be available during this grant cycle for programs and projects within the Chaffee County community that strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support agricultural lands and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation.
The pre-application deadline is Feb. 10 and the deadline for full applications is March 17, 2023.
Funding recommendations by the Citizens Advisory Committee are subject to approval by the Board of County Commissioners. Awards will be announced in May for funding in early June 2023. Visit chaffeecommonground.org to read about successful programs and projects, and click on the Grantee Info tab for guidelines and application links.
A conservation funding program addressing landscape challenges for the community, Chaffee Common Ground invests a portion of sales tax revenues to strengthen forest health and reduce wildfire danger; conserve and support working agriculture and rural landscapes; and manage the impacts of growth in outdoor recreation.
Created when voters approved a 0.25% sales tax increase in 2018, Common Ground supports locally based, collaborative programs and projects through a transparent grant process that leverages revenues to achieve the highest impact. To date, $6.1 million in grants awarded include matching funds and in-kind services that will bring nearly $27 million in value to the community.
