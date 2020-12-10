Chaffee Arts is pleased to announce a fundraising event just in time for holiday shopping.
Here’s a way to enjoy great food and have a fun evening painting while safe at home.
Dinner and Art Kits will be available for pick up Jan. 15, 2021 and will include art supplies, a video link, and take-home dinner. There is a discounted family pack available as well as gift certificates for holiday giving.
Artist Sabrina Carter will lead participants in a step by step art class to paint a great mountain scene using acrylic paints. Everything needed for this fun event is included in the art kit.
This event is a virtual version of the fundraising events Chaffee Arts and Sorrelle’s launched in early 2020.
“We are very happy to support Chaffee Arts by participating in this fundraiser and helping to bring a fun art experience to our local community,” Sorelle’s co-owner Sara Cross says, “and a big benefit is that everyone stays safe at home.”
Reservations for this event are available at Sorelle’s and can be paid by cash or check. Chaffee Arts is a non-profit organization founded in 1985 to engage and celebrate artists in our community. We serve members throughout Chaffee County from Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.