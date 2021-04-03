Chaffee Arts announced it will be staging its open awards art show at the Heritage Museum Courthouse Gallery Aug. 21–29. Admission to the Heritage Museum will be free during the show’s duration.
Teresa Booth Brown will judge the art show. She had been scheduled to judge our 2020 show that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
She is an artist and teacher best known for her use of collage in oil painting, mixed-media drawings, and printmaking.
Strong color, abstracted imagery, and architectural geometry distinguish her work.
Booth Brown studied at Reed College, the Museum Art School, and Bennington College; and continues a teaching tradition that helps artists identify and develop unique and individual directions in their own work.
She is the Artist Programs Coordinator for the Aspen Art Museum, teaches at the Pitkin County Jail, and is summer faculty at La Napoule Art Foundation in the South of France.
She was the interim Director of Painting, Drawing and Printmaking at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in 2017.
She has juried the Four Rivers Biennial in Aspen, Colorado and Elswhere Studios Alumni Show in Paonia, Co. She was also invited to jury the Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver.
Booth Brown has been awarded residencies at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, the Ucross Foundation, the American Academy in Rome, the Campo Artist Colony in Uruguay, and La Napoule Art Foundation. She is the 2019-20 recipient of the Marion International Fellowship Grant.
Local artists are encouraged to join Chaffee Arts in order to participate in this popular show.
Prizes will be awarded in 12 different categories and all art exhibited will be for sale.
Details will be available later this spring.
