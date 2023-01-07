The Chaffee Housing Authority is seeking interest from the public to fill one vacant seat on its board of directors, the countywide At-Large Alternate seat.
Chaffee County residents who are interested in applying can find more information, including a job description and application, on the CHA’s website at www.chaffeehousingauthority.org. The board of directors meets monthly.
In an effort to increase representation from the community it serves, the CHA especially welcomes applications from those directly impacted by the housing crisis, as well as people of color and those with disabilities.
In selecting board members, the CHA prioritizes skills and the ability of applicants to attend meetings and participate in required committee meetings and ad hoc events. CHA can provide childcare to board members, if needed, to increase participation.
Qualifications for this position includes being at least 18 years old, a full-time resident of Chaffee County and having interest in and support for creating safe, stable and accessible housing for Chaffee County residents. Desirable qualifications for this vacancy includes experience in one or more of the following:
• Recently lived experience with housing insecurity
• Organizational operations
• Housing and mixed-use development
• Fiscal oversight and organizational management
• Marketing and communications
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Jan. 16 and will be followed by review and select candidate interviews. The board term will begin in March and last one year; board members can serve up to three consecutive terms.
The board of directors is the governing body for the Chaffee Housing Authority, a multi-jurisdictional housing authority, created through an intergovernmental agreement between Chaffee County, the town of Buena Vista and the city of Salida, with a mission of facilitating Chaffee County residents’ access to safe, sustainable, inclusive and affordable housing through data-driven policy, housing programs, funding, awareness-raising and the building of housing units.
This nine-member board is comprised of three members appointed by the Chaffee County Commissioners, two members appointed by the Buena Vista Trustees, two members appointed by the Salida City Council and two at-large members appointed by the sitting CHA board.
Each jurisdiction, as well as the At-Large seats, have Alternate board members who participate in board meetings and discussions, but do not hold voting seats; rather, they step in on behalf of the jurisdiction they represent, should a voting member be absent.
Questions may be directed to CHA director Becky Gray at 719-530-2590 or bgray@chaffeecounty.org
