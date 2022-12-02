All Chaffee County residents are invited to join Chaffee County Community Foundation team members to celebrate Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Eddyline Taproom, Poncha Pub and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery.
All three establishments will offer “Donations & Libations” drink specials from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to patrons who show donation receipts of $25 or more through ChaffeeGIVES.org for the 2022 campaign.
CCCF will be on hand at each location during the event to help residents make last-minute donations to 45+ local organizations through the ChaffeeGIVES.org fundraising website. As a regional Colorado Gives champion, CCCF manages ChaffeeGIVES.org to motivate potential donors and raise awareness of the incredible organizations working to make this community an even better place to live.
Each year, Coloradans come together with the common goal of strengthening our communities by helping to power local nonprofits. In 2021, the Colorado Gives movement raised over $55 million, and here in Chaffee County, 1,211 donations were made to 32 organizations via CCCF’s ChaffeeGIVES.org website, totaling more than $184,000. Colorado Gives Day is the culmination of the state’s Nov. 1-Dec. 6 Giving Season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.