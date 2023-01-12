Chaffee County Public Health is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recognized lifestyle change program and will offer Diabetes Prevention Program classes for free starting Jan. 31 in Buena Vista and Salida and on zoom.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years. Approximately 90% of those with pre-diabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed. Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
• Being overweight.
• Being physically active less than three times per week.
• Having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes.
• Being over the age of 40.
• Being a man.
• If you’re a woman, having a history of gestational diabetes.
“Genetics may load the gun but lifestyle and diet help pull the trigger.” Prediabetes is real so know where you stand. You can find out if you are at-risk for prediabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org or an HA1c or blood glucose test can also confirm.
The sooner you make healthy changes, the better your chances to reverse pre-diabetes. While you may have a predisposition to Type 2 diabetes, you are not predestined and you are not alone.
For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572.
