The Central Colorado Humanists January Sunday Science program will be on walking the Camino de Santiago. The program will be Jan. 8, 10 a.m. at the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
The Camino de Santiago, known in English as the Way of St. James, is a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle St. James in northwestern Spain. This 1,200-year-old Camino provides the pilgrim with a way to temporarily disconnect from normal life by going on a long walk and connecting deeply with nature, with others and with one’s self. Marilyn Bouldin and Jane Gilden recently walked 483 miles on the Camino Frances and gained many insights along the way which they will share. Jonathan Stalls will join them to talk of his extensive walking experiences.
Marilyn Bouldin holds a Masters of Science degree in nursing from the University of Colorado, her field of work for 50 years. Her primary area of interest is promoting a healthy aging community. A dedicated walker, she is on a mission to inspire more people to incorporate walking into their daily lives.
Jane Gilden holds a Masters of Science degree in nursing from Regis University. She has been a provider for the underserved of humble means all of her career. She is passionate about outdoor activities including very long walks.
Jonathan Stalls walked across the U. S. in 2010 and has continued his journeys on foot as a ‘walking artist’ with Intrinsic Paths. His creative work consists of pen and ink drawing, writing poetry, storytelling with the Pedestrian Dignity Project, economic and racial justice organizing, meditative practices and creating/scouting long-distance walking routes.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome. Please join us.
